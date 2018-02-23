Home > Tv > Tv News
I am not fu*#!ng stupid, I mean I used to be but we broke up!: Kushal Tandon

23 Feb 2018

Mumbai: Actors Kushal Tandon and Bollywood movie Ishaqzaade fame Gauahar Khan made a lot of buzz after they hooked up on Bigg Boss. Known as Gaushal, the duo was adored as a couple, however, the two celebrities chose to part ways duo to differences of sorts. Thereon, Kushal has always chosen to maintain a dignity of silence over the breakup and has always spoken well of his former girlfriend.

It was only recently that Kushal was tagged on social media by a leading media portal while promoting its news about Gauahar finding love in choreographer Melvin Louis. At that time, the man shot back using Twitter. He stated-

@KushalT2803: Plz it's been years .... so don't tag me for shit !

And now, Kushal seems to be giving it back to some more people who seem to be sympathizing with him or stretching his past unnecessarily. He had two posts each on Instagram and Twitter:

Whatever be the reason, we like the way Kushal has a straightforward and uncomplicated approach to his thoughts and opinions. 

 

 

