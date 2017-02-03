Hot Downloads

News

I am open to arranged marriage: Ssharad Malhotra

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Feb 2017 03:49 PM

The good looking and popular actor Ssharad Malhotra, who is currently ruling hearts of many with his dashing looks, and acting skills is one of the most eligible bachelors in the tinsel town.

After his breakup with telly town beauty Divyanka Tripathi (now happily married to Vivek Dahiya), Ssharad has been rumoured to be dating actress Pooja Bisht for quite some time. 

But seems like the Kasam actor has a different take in marriage. In a conversation with us, Ssharad revealed that he would opt for an arrange marriage as he feels it lasts longer than love marriages.

That's interesting, and here read more...

He said, “If I opt for an arrange marriage, I would surely want to spend some quality time before I decide. I have an individuality which my girl needs to understand. Love or arranged marriage, there has to be compatibility.”

“Relationships are breaking in the industry because of clashes between two strong individuals. This happens often when both the partners are in the same profession. One must have a life beyond entertainment and enjoy a normal life, which is not affected by name or fame. We all are humans at heart who have a need to be understood. Arranged marriages break less because from day one, one knows that one has to adjust but in case of love marriage, both partners are very demanding,” he added.

Do you guys agree with Ssharad? Do let us in the comments below.

