There have been a lot of issues that are revolving around the current season of the Colors' flagship reality series. Gehana Vasisht, an actress who is currently prominent in the South Indian scenario has been going all out against some of the contestants in the house.

The actress has been bold and eloquent enough with her opinions against Arshi Khan, Priyank Sharma, Bandgi Kalra and her now ex-boyfriend Dennis Nagpal. She alleged that Arshi hails from her hometown Bhopal and that because it is a smal city everyone tends to know about each other which is why there have been instances when she was personally contacted by some who knew Arshi's background and everything else about her which is why she is able to tell the world all the truth about her.

The actress had also alleged that Dennis Nagpal made sure that many Bigg Boss aspirants were rejected so that Bandgi could make her way inside the Bigg Boss mansion. She went on to say that many aspirants contacted her over the past two weeks seeking her help. Vasishth further stated, s ome of them claim and allege that a couple of people in the Bigg Boss casting team demanded financial favours to get them selected or pushed from one stage to the other and that it is a long list of names!

However, she did mention about a transgender make up artist residing in Oshiwara (a mumbai suburb). She stated, "The transgender girl who is a make up artist by profession and lives at Oshiwara in suburban Mumbai is emotionally and mentally upset because of this act of cheating and breach of trust on the part of Dennis Nagpal who had promised to get her into Bigg Boss,"

TellyChakkar was pretty intrigued by this piece of information and we got in touch with the person in question Nikkiey Chawla. Nikkiey was extremely irked by the statement by Gehana. She asked, "Who is she, why is she quoting me? I openly challenge her." She further emphasised that Gehana's allegations were baseless, quipped she, "If I would have anything so say, I would have said it!"

The transsexual model was pretty upset that she could not be a part of the Bigg Boss house, she elaborated, "20 people were called for the personal interview that was held at a college in Kandivali (a Mumbai suburb), Akash (Dadlani) was also there."

She also stated, Endemol was curious to know why she would want to be part of the commoners and not the celebrity brigade inside the house to which she replied, "I want to fight it because that is what I have done all my life."

Chawla who is also an accomplished make up artist and successfully runs Makeover Brigade further said, "I was so sure that I would be part of the Bigg Boss house, in fact, I thought, I will be going in the Bigg Boss house till 12 September but later I got to know that they were looking for same sex couples to be part of the show."

She partially attributed her ouster from the Bogg Boss 11 league to the leaking of the interview questions to one of the contestants. Quipped she, "Bandgi had called me after my interview and I told her al the questions that were asked to me during the nterview. Therefore it is qui te possible that on grounds of leaking information, I was ousted! The question of Dennis playing a role in my exit from being a contender of the show does not arise!"

The bold lady went to extent of proclaiming, "If Gehana proves what she says is right, I'll do anything she says!"

Now, it will be really interesting to see how Gehana reacts to this!

