Star Plus shutting down its afternoon band came as a big shocker to the industry. With this came an end, of four popular TV shows all at once.

Dhhai Kilo Prem, was one of the most popular show on the afternoon band. Meherzan Mazda, who plays the lead character in the rom-com, seemed pretty disappointed with the development.

TellyChakkar.com got up close and personal with the TV actor.

Talking about his journey on the show the Splitsvilla contestant said, “It has been a satisfying journey. A lot of effort has gone into this. In my whole career this was the show where I have had the least holidays, it was exhausting. But it was Star, Ekta Kapoor and Sandiip, so with this show I had to make a mark.”

The news came as a sudden shocker to many and Meherzan was not deprived of the jolt either. Mazda got emotional, talking about the time when he first heard the doomed news. He recalled, “I was prepping for an intense shot. That’s when I got a call from a friend of mine, who informed me about this. I thought he was joking and in return abused him. While I was heading for the shot, I got a call from Sandiip (Sikcand, Creative Director) and he told that the show is shutting. I froze! I couldn’t take a step ahead. In the scene I had to cry, and while shooting it I actually cried. Everyone had become a family. The thought of a joint family splitting made me cry.”

Meherzan’s camaraderie with his co-actor Anjali Anand was highly appreciated. Mazda talked about her as well, “Anjali and I are the closest of friends. We always end up hearing Hindi love songs. It’s fun to be with her.”

The actor who had a chiselled physique before signing the show had to put in a lot of hard work to look stout. Mazda had to gain 14 KG of weight to get in the mould of Piyush's character. In his soft spoken tone he said, “I was saturated with TV shows. It was a tough decision to pick this show since I had to gain weight and let go off my body. I took a month before signing the show, but I’m happy that I did. As an actor I have improved tremendously post the daily. Everyone compliments me. Now, the first thing that I’ll do once the show gets over is go to the gym. I want my lean body back.”

Meherzan also commented about the Indian television scenario. “We are satiated with our content. We need to follow the west. It’s time we progress. I started watching Pakistani shows and I love them. I love their basics, Mazda concluded.

The shooting of the Balaji Productions wrapped up yesterday (20 September).