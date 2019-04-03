I did not quit Sitara but was informed not to come to shoot from the next day, says upset Falaq Naaz

MUMBAI: TV actress Falaq Naaz, who played the role of Chhabili in Colors’ Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms), is upset on not being informed about her character coming to an end in the show.



The actress revealed to TellyChakkar that she was told to not come to shoot from the next day as they will be ending her character in Sitara.



She told us, ‘First, I want to clarify that I haven’t quit the show. In fact, I was informed about my character ending at the last moment and told not to come to shoot from the next day. It is very disappointing that these days, actors are not kept in loop and not been informed about such big decisions. I have still not been informed by the creatives on such a big development. I have no issues on my character ending, but tell us beforehand so that we have a back-up. It is very wrong behaviour, as I have a family to look after.’



Her character Chhabili was shown to be dead in last night’s episode, with Sitara (Adaa Khan) killing her to seek revenge.