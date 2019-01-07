I don’t believe in never ending stretched TV shows: Shaheer Sheikh

MUMBAI: Dashing, brawny, talented, charming... we are running short of adjectives to introduce Shaheer Sheikh. From playing chocolaty boy Anant in Navya, Arjun in Mahabharat, smart and suave Dev in Kuch Rang to the iconic character of Salim in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, he is one of the actors who have witnessed tremendous growth in his career.

The acclaimed writer-turned-producer Anirudh Pathak’s vision was to re-create the love story of Salim and Anarkali on small screen. He left no stone unturned to make the show grand by having lavish sets, and the entire cast fitted into their respective characters well. However, these days it is very difficult to say which project would work and which would not work.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shaheer to know how his journey was as Salim and if he feels bad that the show failed to click with the masses. He shared, “I am quite happy with the show. I am glad that I got to play Salim which is such an iconic character. And, I anyway don’t believe in never ending stretched TV shows.”

Anirudh had mentioned that he might bring the show on an OTT platform with the same cast and crew hence we asked Shaheer if his fans can look forward to watch him. He replied, “I am not sure about it. I know that he is in talks with people but nothing is confirmed yet.”