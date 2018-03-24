Home > Tv > Tv News
I don't get trolled much: Rannvijay Singha

24 Mar 2018 05:48 PM

Mumbai: Actor-TV host Rannvijay Singha says he has never been trolled much on social media platforms.

Rannvijay is hosting a show on MTV titled Troll Police, which deals with cyber bullying.

Asked if social media trolls have ever affected him, Rannvijay told IANS here, "Sometimes when something is said about my brother, wife, daughter I don’t like it... Also I don't really get trolled too much. I don't know why."

But the actor says he loves memes about himself. Meme is an image, video or a piece of text, typically humorous in nature that is copied and spread rapidly by Internet users, often with slight variations.

"I enjoy memes. I make a lot of fun of myself and friends all the time. When someone is taking out memes of you that means you are relevant to the youth today. I have youth following... But I don't get trolled and secondly the trolls are also like they are now scared that if someone trolls me I'd be like 'wait. I'm coming'..." quipped Rannvijay.

Talking about the show, Rannvijay said, "With the show we are making people aware about trolling and bullying".

Asked if celebrities are an easy target to troll, he said, "Trolling celebrities are easy but trolling is not just limited to them. A lot of people in school and college knowing you making a fake profile or saying stuff about you... so we are starting out with that. My idea is to go and get people who are not famous come up and we fix their trolls also."

The 35-year-old added, "Fat shaming, slut-shaming and bullying can affect people. It can be a life changing or threatening thing."

Rannvijay was here for the youth based reality TV show Roadies Xtreme.

