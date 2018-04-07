I don't like getting dolled up like Hansa, says Supriya Pathak

Mumbai: ‘Excited’ is the word that comes to our minds when we talk about the laughter riot that is coming back on screen.

Any guesses what we are talking about?

Well, we are talking about the comedian duo, Hansa-Praful, who took us on a laughter ride from the very first season of Khichdi that aired on Star Plus in September, 2002.

The show was much loved for its cast and their comedy timing. The second season of the show gained equal popularity and was called Instant Khichdi after which in 2010, the next edition of Khichdi- the movie came out and took us on a joyous laughing spree.

On popular audience demand, the show is coming back with a bang with its third edition. The show will be aired on Star Plus and HotStar to take us on another hilarious journey.

Actor and producer JD Majethia and the cast seem ecstatic about the show launch. Writer Aatish Kapadia and Majethia shared during the press conference of the show, “One episode of this edition of Khichdi was leaked on YouTube and within a matter of an hour we got more than 3K views and so many positive comments that just helped us and the cast to go ahead and shoot for the show with a boosted self confidence.”

In an interview with TellyChakkar, the versatile actress Supriya Pathak, who is popularly known as Hansa Parekh in the show, said that she is delighted that the drama is coming back. The actress said humorously, “Hansa’s ghost was revolving somewhere near me and it somehow never left me, so when I was told about the third season, the ghost of Hansa came back into Supriya.”

“I am nowhere like Hansa in real life as I don't like to dress up or get dolled up but I totally love Hansa as a character,” she added.

Currently, digital media is making so much of noise so TellyChakkar was curious to know when the audience will be able to see Supriya on digital platform. “Digital is a beautiful platform and I hope I could be a part of some web series soon,” she replied.

In the past, the veteran actress has wooed the audience by her performance in Bollywood movies like Ram-Leela, Wake up Sid and many more. She shared that she has been working toward a few more Bollywood movies and would love to be a part of some daily soaps also.

TellyChakkar is eagerly waiting for 14 April when the first episode of the third edition of Khichdi will go on air.

Kudos to the team and the makers of the show!