I don't know where these rumours come from: Divyanka Tripathi on rumours of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein going off air

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the much-loved and long-running television soaps. It stars Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani in lead roles.

Since a long time, there have been reports about the show going off air; however, no official confirmation has been made on the same.

Recently, Divyanka Tripathi, who plays the role of Ishita in the show, reacted to the rumours.

At the recently held Indian Telly Awards, when the actress was asked by an entertainment portal about the same, she quipped, "I don't know where these rumours come from. I have never heard of these rumours. There has been no internal communication to us about the same and nor have we been informed about any such development. Also, we haven't even heard such rumours on sets. So, it's a nay from us."

Speaking about her other projects, Divyanka is also hosting the singing reality show The Voice, and she will be making her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s show Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.