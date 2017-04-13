I don't really fancy doing any particular role: Shravan Reddy

TV actor Shravan Reddy, who is currently enjoying the success of his TV show "Krishnadasi" and will also be seen in Ramman Handas short film "Karma", says that he also aspires to be part of Bollywood and wants to step into every kind of genre.

"The last few shows which I got, I never expected that. I would like to be open and make sure that I take as different a role as possible from the given options. I don't really fancy anything in particular, but I would like to maintain doing a variety of stuff," Reddy told IANS.

And he dreams of Bollywood too.

"Anybody who says that they don't aspire to be one of them is lying. I want to step into every genre of every production house and do their kind of cinema," he added.

Shravan has been named the first ambassador for Merino Wool in India by the Woolmark Company.

His strong fan and digital following in conjunction with his youthful appeal led to his selection as the brand's Indian face and he is excited.

"It's the biggest responsibility to be associated with a brand that has such a long journey. It is also about being in public and connecting with them. It's totally a different ball game altogether," he said.

