I don't think there's any partiality: Nach Baliye 9’s Madhurima Tuli

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular couple dance reality shows and season 9 has been grabbing headlines for more than one reason. Firstly, season 9 is produced by none other than Salman Khan, and secondly, this season’s format has been spiced up. Not just real life couples, but ex-couples have also participated in the show. One such couple is Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva. However, the duo has been eliminated.



Urvashi is disappointed with the developments in the show. In an interview with Bombay Times, she expressed her disappointment. She said that the show is biased, focuses more on highlighting and saving those who indulge in fights. She has also raised question on the scoring pattern.



Madhurima Tuli and her ex, Vishal Aditya have also participated in the show and their arguments and problems often make them grab eyeballs. Now, in an interview with SpotboyE.com, Madhurima said that she doesn’t think there is any partiality. "I don't think there's any partiality. Also, I don't think that certain couples are allowed to reshoot; it's just that there might have been some technical issues that may have lead to a bit of re-do. Goof-ups unlike what Urvashi has stated) are not reshot."