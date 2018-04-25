Home > Tv > Tv News
I don't want to be part of circus-based reality shows: Arunoday Singh

By Dharini Sanghavi
25 Apr 2018 05:48 PM

MUMBAI:Bollywood actors making digital debut has become a vogue. The latest actor to join the bandwagon is the macho hunk Arunoday Singh.

The talented actor will soon be making his digital debut with ALTBalaji’s suspense thriller Apharan. His character in the series is that of a criminal, who was once a cop.

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, Arunoday shared, “Well, I cannot speak more about the character, but yes the quality of script made me to pick up the project. To me medium doesn’t matter but good script does.

” When asked him if he is up for doing TV and reality shows, he replied, “I would not like to do a daily soap since it requires bigger time commitment. And taking about reality show, I don’t want to be part of circus based projects.

What do you think of Arunoday Singh?

Arunoday is still remembered for his stint in Jism 2, Main Tera Hero and was recently seen in Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail. Apart from bring a great actor he is also a very good poet.

Apharan will be produced and directed by Siddharth Sengupta, who has earlier helmed projects like Balika Vadhu and Gulaal.

