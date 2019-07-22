News

I enjoy doing title tracks: Rachita Arora

MUMBAI: Composer-singer Rachita Arora, known for her work in "Sacred Games", "Karenjit Kaur - the untold story of Sunny Leone" and "Mukkabaaz", is back with new music for the forthcoming film "JudgeMentall Hai Kya". The artiste says she enjoys working on title tracks.

She has done two songs -- the title track and "Para para" -- for the film, starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao.

"I enjoy doing title tracks because it is the essence of the movie. So doing the title track of 'JudgeMentall...' was interesting. They wanted me to show the craziness and the world of Kangana Ranaut's character in the film," Rachita told IANS.

The song was very challenging for her.

Sharing details about it, she said: "It starts with a kid's voice with little bells and then the rap portion starts and then stops. After that, the brass section comes in.

"There are trance and haunting elements in it that showcase the essence of the movie. I loved working on it."

"Para para", on the other hand, is more of a retro number.

"I have used brass and a little retro music in that," she said.

(Source: IANS)

