I enjoy playing a negative character: Rehaan Roy

MUMBAI: Actor Rehaan Roy is enjoying playing his character Parv in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. This is not the first time that he is playing a negative role. He had a tryst with one in Thapki Pyar Ki too.

'I have been playing positive and negative roles. But honestly speaking, I am enjoying my negative character more. Parv in Guddan is funny. He has a quirky side. There are some funny sides to his persona. My producer says Parv is a modern Kishen Kanhaiya. What I like about negative characters are the shades and layers we get to play on screen. I feel positive roles are flat, whereas negative roles have a varied graph. An actor can prove his potential more. Negative characters are always hated,' he says.

In fact, the actor has been getting some great feedback for the show too. 'Interestingly, my fans are loving my negative avatar. They often message and tell me how much they like my role,' he says.

Rehaan is confident that his talent will take him places in the industry. 'If you look at the current young brigade in the industry, be it Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, or Ayushmann Khurrana, they all are so talented, and their work is beyond how they look. I want to be like one of them, not just a good-looking boy. I want people to know me for my acting skills. I have started my career as an actor at 17, and for the longest time, I have been known as a chocolate boy. When I thought of becoming a hero, I always wanted me to be seen as an actor first. But I am happy that the audience and industry have finally accepted me in a different genre as well. The audience loves good actors, and I know if I am good with my skill, my fans will make me a star,' he says.