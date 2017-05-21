Hot Downloads

News

I enjoy playing negative shaded roles: Usha Bachani

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 May 2017 11:00 AM

The veteran actress Usha Bachani is part of the TV and Bollywood industry for many years now.

The talented lady is famous for her negative roles and is currently impressing masses with Zee TV’s Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani.

Like everyone, even Usha was shocked with the news of the show going off air. However, to everyone’s surprise it got an extension and the team has buckled up to bring more interesting tracks in coming days.

In a chat with us, Usha shared, “It was shocking when we heard about the show going off air. In fact, we all shot for the end sequence and almost had our farewell. But later we got a call stating the show has got an extension which came in as a surprise for us. In my entire career such a situation has never happened before. I am happy that we are shooting further as the show doesn’t deserve to go off air.”

Talking more about her role, she added, “At the moment my character is positive but very soon it will turn negative and I enjoy playing grey shaded roles.”

Good luck, Usha!

