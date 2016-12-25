I feel depressed enacting negative scenes on screen: Shagun Sharma

Stunning and gorgeous Shagun Sharma, who is currently enthralling audience as Khushi in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, has undeniably made a special place in audiences’ heart with her acting chop.

In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com the gracious actress shared about her big break on television.

“I started my career with Balaji Telefilm’s Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan on Star Plus. I never thought about being an actress. People used to tell me that I look good and have a pretty face. Hence, I gave it a try and got a golden opportunity with Balaji’s show,” said Shagun.

The actress also shared that she was initially roped in to play the lead role. Shagun averred, “I was supposed to play the protagonist but as I was too young opposite the male lead, they gave me the role of the parallel lead. However, the show was a learning experience for me.”

When asked about portraying a grey shade character on-screen, she quipped, “As an actor, I can’t refrain myself from performing any role. I am okay with both positive and negative character. However, I feel depressed when I do something wrong with someone on the show. I feel very bad and often seek an apology from the person with whom I have spoken in a rude tone.”

Shagun also shared one such incident when she was shooting for a show.

“There was a lady tied inside a sack and I had to sit on it. However, I was unaware that there is someone inside the backpack. I sat on her and I felt so awful. I apologised to her a lot of times,” signed off Shagun.

