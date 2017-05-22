I feel looks do matter to survive in the industry: Rajshri Rani

Star Plus’ show ‘Suhani Si Ek Ladki’ is about to go off air. We interviewed its lead actress Rajshri Rani aka Suhani and she happily shared with us the experience of working in her maiden project and how the show has impacted her life.

When asked how the experience of working in the show was, the actress replied, “It was wonderful working in the show with such amazing people. ‘Suhani’ is and will always remain a very special part of my life because it came in my life when I lost hope and was at a difficult stage. It has given me everything. I made so many unforgettablememories and friends who will remain life long.”

We asked about her plans post the show, she laughed and said, “Firstly, I want to pay attention on my fitness because I’ve put on weight. The show has been on air for three years which is a long time period so I’m in a relaxing mode right now. I want to go home and spend time with my family. As of now, nothing new is on cards.”

Talking about the challenges of the industry, she shared, “I landed up the role of Suhani because my unconventional looks were fit for the role, but yes, I feel looks do matter to survive in the industry.”

“I also feel luck plays an important role because sometimes despite having talent people don’t get chance, though hard-work always is the key to success,” she further added.

When quizzed whether she would like to continue playing the conventional saas-bahu drama on TV or experiment with different roles, she quipped, “I would definitely like to experiment with roles. I don’t want to get type-casted into the same kind of roles.”

Talking about her bond with her co-star Sahil Mehta, she said, “We are good friends. Yes, we used to fight duringthe shoots, but that is quite normal. Nothing was wrong between us. Our friendship was like Tom and Jerry.”

When asked post her divorce with casting director Vineet Pandey is she now ready to fall in love again, and the actress said, “I only want to pay attention on my work and career.”