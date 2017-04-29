Hot Downloads

I found my character in Jhumur quite powerful: Ananya Sengupta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Apr 2017

Ananya Sengupta, who has acted in films like Shunyota and Posto, is making her serial debut with Colors Bangla's Jhumur, an adaptation of the Hindi drama Uttaran.

The soap will see the actress playing the role of Nayanika’s (Adrija Mukherjee) mother.

At the recent set visit of Jhumur when Tellychakkar.com asked if she was not skeptical of playing a mother in her very first serial, she answered, “I do not mind playing a mother in my debut serial. I found my character quite powerful. There are lots of shades in this character and there is a lot of scope to explore.”

“I am open to playing any good role. I believe that the more I play different roles better I will get to learn the nuances of acting,” she added with a smile.

Talking more about her role in the upcoming daily, she said, “The character I am playing is not negative but certain situations will force her to act differently. Her expressions, her words all are calculative.”

So, does she find any similarity with the character in real life? “Well, in real life, I am very jovial. I make friends easily. And I love to laugh and have adda with friends,” said the actress.

Good luck for this venture, Ananya!

Earlier the actress has done modeling and is also a part of a theatre group.

Tags > Colors Bangla Jhumur, Hindi drama Uttaran, Adrija Mukherjee, Shunyota, Posto,

