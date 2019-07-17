I get tears in my eyes when I see how they have shaped up as actors: Supriya Shukla on Arjit Taneja and Mrunal Thakur

MUMBAI: Having being seen in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, Supriya Shukla has gained the admiration of many as Sarla. Currently seen in Kundali Bhagya and now coming on board for yet another show titled Begum Bahu, Supriya talks about her character and the show.

Supriya said, 'Well, when I started shooting for Kundali Bhagya, people wondered how Sarla can leave Pragya, but I want to say that both the shows are like my babies. I have time to take up more projects. I absolutely love my character as Sarla, but one needs to keep innovating and doing different things that give you a kick.'

Supriya mentioned that she shoots for 8 days for Kundali and has 22 days vacant. Hence, she took up the show.

'Moreover, this character and the show are also very different. The Hindi language used in the show is also different from the regular Hindi we speak and is more clean. My character as Yasmine is subdued as compared to Sarla,' she averred.

Supriya also had something to share about Arjit Taneja and Mrunal Thakur.

She shared, 'Arjit and Mrunal both are very close to my heart. I get tears in my eyes when I see how they have shaped up as actors. Having started from Kumkum Bhagya, I have seen him grow as an actor. Shabbir (Ahluwalia), Sriti (Jha), and we all used to sit down and discuss our scenes. I feel overwhelmed when I see that he has adopted the same discipline. Moreover, I always say that one needs to feel and act from the heart to make their way to the hearts of the audience.'

Well said, Supriya!