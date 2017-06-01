I like guys with beard: Priyal Gor

The very lively and bubbly Priyal Gor is always a delight to talk. Priyal is currently winning everyone’s heart with SAB TV’s Ichhapyaari Naagin.

Tellychakkar.com called up the beautiful lass for a fun-filled Rapid Fire Interview. Read on!

Moniya (Dekha Ek Khwaab) or Ichha (Icchapyaari Naagin) - Your favourite character?

Definitely Moniya.

Who is the biggest prankster on the sets of Ichhapyaari?

Rakshit Pant who plays the role of Sabbal.

TV or films- your ultimate goal?

At the moment, I am enjoying doing TV.

Mishkat Verma or Ashish Kapoor- Your favourite co-star?

There is no comparison, as Ashish was my boyfriend (then), and Mishkat is a friend.

Which actor has a selfie obsession on the sets?

Me (giggles).

You like guys with beard or clean shaved?

With beard.

Your biggest fetish?

Perfume.

Who is the biggest foodie in the team?

Farida Dadi.

Western or tradional- what do you like wearing?

Tradional.

One thing you hate the most?

Lies.

Any phobia?

Injection.

Any secret about you?

I can cry for hours and hours.

Your favourite pass time?

Listening to music.

Your dream role?

Alia Bhatt’s role in Highway.

What qualities your men should have?

Good listener and sense of humour.