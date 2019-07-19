News

I had initially declined the offer: Vishal Aditya Singh on participating in Nach Baliye 9 with ex

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Jul 2019 05:11 PM

MUMBAI: The popular dance reality show Nach Baliye is finally back and season 9 of the show will be premiering tonight on Star Plus. Produced by Salman Khan, Nach Baliye 9 will see both real life couples and ex-couples battling it out for the trophy. One such ex-couple who is a part of this dance reality show is Vishal Aditya Singh and his ex-lover Madhurima Tuli.

Vishal spoke about his participation in the show. In an interview with Indian Express, the actor was asked how he convinced himself to be a part of Nach Baliye 9 with his ex-girlfriend. Vishal said that he had initially declined the offer as he didn't know how it will get projected. He said that there is always a fear of things being spiced up for drama on Indian TV.

The actor also mentioned that he has worked with Star team earlier in Kullfi Kumar Bajewala and even hosted a couple of segments for in-house awards show. The team assured him that they won't use his past to create drama. He added saying, "They gave me that security and so I finally relented. I have always loved Nach Baliye, and I thought it was a big opportunity for me. I couldn’t let it go because of this one hindrance."


Are you excited for Nach Baliye?  
Tags > Nach Baliye, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nach Baliye 9, Salman Khan, reveals, Star Plus, Manish Paul, Ahmed Khan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr
Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja

past seven days