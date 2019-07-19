I had initially declined the offer: Vishal Aditya Singh on participating in Nach Baliye 9 with ex

MUMBAI: The popular dance reality show Nach Baliye is finally back and season 9 of the show will be premiering tonight on Star Plus. Produced by Salman Khan, Nach Baliye 9 will see both real life couples and ex-couples battling it out for the trophy. One such ex-couple who is a part of this dance reality show is Vishal Aditya Singh and his ex-lover Madhurima Tuli.



Vishal spoke about his participation in the show. In an interview with Indian Express, the actor was asked how he convinced himself to be a part of Nach Baliye 9 with his ex-girlfriend. Vishal said that he had initially declined the offer as he didn't know how it will get projected. He said that there is always a fear of things being spiced up for drama on Indian TV.



The actor also mentioned that he has worked with Star team earlier in Kullfi Kumar Bajewala and even hosted a couple of segments for in-house awards show. The team assured him that they won't use his past to create drama. He added saying, "They gave me that security and so I finally relented. I have always loved Nach Baliye, and I thought it was a big opportunity for me. I couldn’t let it go because of this one hindrance."



Are you excited for Nach Baliye?