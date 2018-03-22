I had put on 25 kgs during my pregnancy: Lara Dutta

&TV’s High Fever…Dance Ka Naya Tevar is slowly making a special place in the hearts of its viewers with its unique concept and never seen before jodis. The show has already become the talk of the town, not only for its alluring dance performances but also for the contestant’s chemistry quotient. As the show enters its mega auditions stage; competition is becoming tougher but more emotional as well.

The Nanad-Bhabhi jodi, Neha Singh Mishra and Kantinka Mishra, from the famous Lucknow gharana and one of the most promising participants on the show, had an emotional moment on the set that everyone present could relate to. After an exceptionally stunning Kathak performance, while all the three judges were showering them with praises, Neha broke down while speaking about her eight month old baby. She mentioned that being a mother and following her passion is not easy. But she went on to thank her family immensely for being supportive and volunteering to go to any extent to help her strike a balance, without compromising on either her passion or her responsibility.

This however, struck a chord with Lara as she felt nostalgic about her own struggles as a working mother. She appreciated all the efforts and courage that Neha had to put in to leave her baby and work towards achieving her dreams.

Said Lara Dutta, “As an actor I know how important it is to stay in shape and of course you put on weight during pregnancy. I had put on 25 kgs! And every time Mahesh and I would go for the regular check-ups, I would stand on the weighing scale and we would be like oh my God, another 4-5 kgs have increased! After I delivered my daughter I lost only 6- 7 kgs. I truly understand that working towards your own dreams, while giving the baby all the time they need and deserve, requires great deal of effort from the mother’s side and great support from the family.”