I have been waiting to be a part of love story since a long time: Rohit Khurana

Talented and popular actor Rohit Khurana, who was earlier seen on popular shows like Uttaran, Lajwanti, Suhani Si Ek Ladki and many others, has now entered Colors’ popular daily Kasam Tere Pyar Ki (Balaji Telefilms).

In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Rohit reveals more about playing the role, his choices over negative and positive characters and much more. Read on to know what he shared with us –

When we asked Rohit as what made him opt for the show, he said, “First time I am playing a doctor on-screen and a father too. Both the roles are quite interesting for me because I have not done this before. It’s a Balaji show and I am back to Colors after Uttaran so all that made me take up the project.”

Actors don’t generally agree to play a parent on-screen. Wasn’t Rohit sceptical about it? He said, “Initially, you do get a lot of thoughts in your mind but I think that it doesn’t matter because if you are playing a father on-screen then it doesn’t necessary mean that you will be shown aged with white hair. In real life also I am a father so it doesn’t matter to me.”

Rohit has been mostly seen playing negative roles on TV. We wonder if negative roles interest Rohit more as an actor. Commenting on the same he said, “I have done all kinds of roles on TV. Whatever roles I have done so far had shades of grey mostly, but I have done positive roles too. However, an actor gets freedom while enacting negative character. My role in Kasam is a positive and a different one who comes into the lives of Rishi (Ssharad Malhotra) and Tanuja (Kratika Sengar). I would like to play a positive role, if someone will offer me.”

When asked about his bonding on the sets of Kasam, Rohit said, “I haven’t shot much but it’s pretty good so far. I am on a quieter side and a shy guy so I take little time to open up with people around. Gradually, it will be fun on sets.”

We also asked Rohit about the one thing that he would love to experiment as an actor and about his interest in being a part of a web series. He told us, “I really want to do a love story with a nice story and a positive role. I have been waiting for that role for quite a long time but have not been offered yet. A light hearted romcom with no drama would interest me.”

“I have recently done a web series which released on Youtube. It’s called Girl In Red which was appreciated well by the audience,” concluded Rohit.

Good luck, Rohit.