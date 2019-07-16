I have gained muscles for Indra’s character: Malhar Pandya

If you have watched Aghori, you would've surely noticed actors like Malhar Pandya, Gaurav Chopra, Parag Tyagi flexing their muscles and flaunting their bare body shots in the show.

So who is the best amongst them? Malhar who plays Indra in the show says,”There is no competition as such. After all, this is not a body building competition. We are all in our characters and for that we need to be in good shape. On the set I have some great bonding with Gaurav Chopra and Parag Tyagi. They are my seniors so there is a lot to learn. In fact I am lucky that I get to work with them.”

Speaking about his preparation for Indra’s role he says,”I have gained muscles for Indra’s character. I have specially strengthened my upper body - chest, shoulder, and arms. There are action scenes as well so I am careful about my diet. I am a Gujarati and a foodie so I definitely had to cut down on oils and sweets. Sometimes when there is kheer made at home I do have that but then after that, I know what I need to do. Otherwise, I have always been a fitness freak. Everyone knows my workout regime and it’s been my passion as well. I am happy that my fitness is playing a key role in my show.”