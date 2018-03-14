I have learnt to perform namaaz, says Eisha Singh

After starring in Ishq Ka Rang Safed that highlighted the plight of widows, Eisha Singh will play a character who has a strong opinion about 'triple talaq'. The young actress feels happy to get such "good offers".



In Zee TV's new fiction show, Ishq Subhan Allah, the 19-year-old plays the role of Zara who is a well-educated young woman. She applies the teachings of Islam to a logical and liberal way of life.



Asked about picking shows with social messages, Eisha told IANS over phone from Mumbai, "In one show, I played a young widow. This show is about women empowerment. I am getting so many good offers. So, it is exciting to do such shows."



Apart from women empowerment, the show raises its voice against triple talaq. Scared of controversies?



"When it comes to religion, people get very sensitive but still we must know how to handle such subjects. Triple talaq is a sensitive topic. Our writers and makers of the show need to be careful. I am also careful enough and make sure that I don't hurt anybody's sentiments through my role," she said.



So far, it has been a learning experience for Eisha.



"I am learning Urdu. There are certain words that I had to repeat at least 30 to 40 times to pronounce them properly. I was born and brought up in a typical Hindu family, but the plus point is that I am from Bhopal so I am familiar with the culture," she said.



"I also learnt how to perform namaaz. Islam is such a beautiful religion," she added.



But what's her take on triple talaq? Should it be considered a punishable offence?



"I will stick to my show. Like during 'nikaah', if you need a woman's consent, then why not during divorce? They (men) don't ask women. That is bad. If you talk about equality, both (men and women) should have a say in this and have equal rights," she said.



She said the show is not a finite one but its longevity depends on the acceptance from the audience.



"We will stick to our issue which is triple talaq and won't divert just for TRPs," she said.