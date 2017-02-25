I have to leave all my femininity aside to play Manu in Waaris: Farnaz Shetty

&TV’s popular daily Waaris (Viniyard Films) is all set to take a leap of a decade, where Farnaz Shetty has been roped in to play the grown up Manu (currently played by child actor Saniya Touqeer).

Carrying forward the theme of the show, Farnaz will also be seen disguised as a boy post the leap track. In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Farnaz shared with us how she was preparing herself to play a boy onscreen. Read on:

Farnaz told us, “The role is very challenging because I have always felt that I have two girls inside me (laughs). According to that, I have to leave all my femininity aside. I have to be crisp like a boy. While doing the promo shoot, I realised that I needed to work more and more in each and every scene. I feel that being a guy is little maintenance-free. I let my eyebrows grow now and I don’t have to bleach or do facial. I have to sport a stubble instead.”

“I am also working on my body language and voice modulation. I have to talk straight like the way guys talk without any modulation in voice like the way we girls do,” she added.

When we asked her whether she has met little Saniya, she told us, “Yes, I met her and she is a very sweet, cute and a hardworking girl. She is a good actor. Despite being a child, she is so much into her character. I shot with her and I found her very spontaneous. That's what I like about her. She is a very nice girl.”

Farnaz is feeling quite happy to be a part of a lovely team. She shared with us, “I am blessed to have such a wonderful team. Everybody is very supportive and putting in a lot of effort in even the smallest things. The producers, the creative team, the actors, makeup and hair dressers, everybody is giving their input and they all treat me like a family. I met Aarti (Singh) during the promo shoot. She is nice, sensible and a sweet person. She is very positive and I think that I am going to have a good time here.”

Good luck, Farnaz.