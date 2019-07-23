I idolize Radhika Apte: Rashika Pradhan

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and areas, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present a list of some of the most significant Indian television, web, and Bollywood actors who we hope eventually get their due in the future.



Actress Rashika Pradhan, who been a part of Sunny Deol starrer Bollywood film Blank and participated in MTV’s Love School Season 2, will soon be in ALTBalaji’s Boss - Baap of Special Services.



In a conversation with TellyChakkar, she shared, 'I am a software engineer and have worked with Mahindra Tech for two years. But as they say, destiny had some different plans for me. I always wished to be in front of the camera, and my prayers were heard. I have anchored a lot of shows and that helped me shape up my acting career. I am someone who is hungry for content-driven projects. I idolize Radhika Apte and like the kind of subjects she chooses.'



She added, 'I belong to a middle-class family, and my parents also thought that I will settle down in a simple life. But I am very ambitious person and have a lot of aspiration as an actor. I am very confident, and acting comes naturally to me. I can pull off deep characters really well. I am not looking out for something on television but desire to do some good roles in films and digital series.'



Good luck, Rashika!