News

I know comparisons will happen, but I hope fans accept me as Raman: Chaitanya Choudhary

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
22 Jul 2019 03:46 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was the first to break the news about actor Chaitanya Choudhary replacing Karan Patel to depict the acclaimed character of Raman in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

On being a part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and replacing Karan Patel, he told us, 'I am privileged to be a part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. I have a lot of gratitude towards Balaji Telefilms, as I started my career with them. Today is my first day of shoot, and I am really excited to work with the team. I know comparisons will happen, but I hope fans accept me as Raman. Undoubtedly, Raman is the most popular and acclaimed character, and people have a lot of attachment with the role, but I hope I live up to the expectations. I need their support.'

When asked how it feels to be paired opposite Divyanka, he replied, 'I have known her for some time now, but we have never worked together. She is very hardworking and a fantastic actor.'

Chaitanya has been seen in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin Toh Hoga, and CID. He also replaced Akshay Dogra in Dil Hi Toh Hai and played a negative role. Meanwhile, Karan will participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Here’s wishing Chaitanya good luck!

Tags > Chaitanya Choudhary, Star Plus, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin Toh Hoga, CID, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Hrithik Roshan

past seven days