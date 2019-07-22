I know comparisons will happen, but I hope fans accept me as Raman: Chaitanya Choudhary

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was the first to break the news about actor Chaitanya Choudhary replacing Karan Patel to depict the acclaimed character of Raman in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

On being a part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and replacing Karan Patel, he told us, 'I am privileged to be a part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. I have a lot of gratitude towards Balaji Telefilms, as I started my career with them. Today is my first day of shoot, and I am really excited to work with the team. I know comparisons will happen, but I hope fans accept me as Raman. Undoubtedly, Raman is the most popular and acclaimed character, and people have a lot of attachment with the role, but I hope I live up to the expectations. I need their support.'

When asked how it feels to be paired opposite Divyanka, he replied, 'I have known her for some time now, but we have never worked together. She is very hardworking and a fantastic actor.'

Chaitanya has been seen in shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahiin Toh Hoga, and CID. He also replaced Akshay Dogra in Dil Hi Toh Hai and played a negative role. Meanwhile, Karan will participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Here’s wishing Chaitanya good luck!