I’ll comeback fearless from Khatron Ke Khiladi: Hina Khan

The style icon and talented actor Hina Khan will be seen in the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi – Pain in Spain.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty and aired on Colors TV, 12 acclaimed celeb contestants will be seen getting into an action mode.

At the launch of the show, TV's favourite bahu Akshara told Tellychakkar.com that she is pulling up her socks to face the difficulties. “I am very excited but also really nervous. The theme of the show is 'Pain in Spain' and I am really tensed. The tradition of Spain has been the scary bull fights and that's giving me sleepless night. Fear hai jo sath mein jaa raha hai, koshish hai fear wahi chhod ke aaye (I am intimidated at the moment but I hope I will comeback fearless).

She also added, “There is no specific preparation that you can do, and I am going to take each day as it comes, and try to conquer each challenges that come my way. I’ll trust my self belief and will do my best.”

She further said “My fans have always loved me and am sure they will be happier seeing this side. So, do watch khatron Ke Khiladi."

All the best, Hina! Rock it!!