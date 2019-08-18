I love doing negative roles, as they give me a wider scope to play different shades: Mridul Kumar

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and are as, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present you with some of the most significant Indian television and Bollywood actors, who we hope eventually get their due in the future.

Mridul Kumar started his career with theatre and is now a new-generation TV actor who is seen in Hindi TV series. He became a well-known face on the small screen by associating with Rajshri Productions’ mega show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, which was telecast on Star Plus. He has also been seen in shows like Shastri Sisters on Colors, Nimki Mukhiya on Star Bharat, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala on Star Plus, and Laal Ishq on &TV.

The actor bagged the role of negative lead Lakhan Pandey in Jaat Na Pucho Prem Ki on &TV. The storyline of the show is conceptualized based on famous Marathi film Sairat.

Mridul was recently cast in a short film titled Abb Normal, which revolves around Article 377, for a channel named Blush. He was seen in a completely different avatar, after being known for negative roles so far.

We had a brief chat with the talented man. Read on to know what he had to say.

Tell us something about your journey in the world of TV?

My journey in the world of TV has been a rollercoaster ride. In my earlier days, I joined acting school and then did theater for several years. After a long period of giving auditions, I finally got the opportunity to work in television. But my journey wasn’t that smooth. There were days when I didn’t have work. I waited for a while to get the kind of character I was looking for, had a makeover, worked on myself, and then made a comeback with great shows and good, meaningful roles. These include Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Shastri Sisters, Nimki Mukhiya, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, and Laal Ishq. My current role as Lakhan Pandey in Jaat Na Pucho Prem Ki is one of the lead negatives and is a very strong character. So yes, now, my work seems to be more promising, and I am happy.

So far, you have been seen doing negative roles. Do you prefer doing dissenting characters?

Yes, I love doing negative roles. They give me a wider scope to play different shades. I also like comedy, as that needs a different kind of preparation and mindset. Also, as an artist, I definitely want to do different roles where I am able to showcase my versatility as an actor.

How do you feel about playing one of the lead negatives in Jaat Na Pucho Prem Ki?

Jaat Na Pucho Prem Ki is definitely a new chapter for me. My character, Lakhan Pandey, is a very important and major character in the show. I just want to thank my producers for having faith in me. And I am ecstatic to say that this character has fulfilled my dream of playing a dabangg character, who always carries a revolver and threatens people to death. It is performance based. I am enjoying it, and as the show proceeds, the character is going to get stronger.

You were recently seen in a short film. Tell us about it.

The short film Abb Normal is for the channel Blush and is based on Article 377. The storyline is around a gay couple who adopt a child, and I am playing one of the partners. This was a completely different character that I played and I enjoyed it to the fullest. I also learned a lot. I am looking forward to such differently amazing work, and given an opportunity, I will definitely grab it.

What about films? Is it the next step?

Without a doubt! I believe for every actor, Bollywood is a dream or rather a place they wish to settle in. This is the ultimate goal. I am hoping that with the role of Lakhan Pandey, I grow as an actor and get more opportunities in the film industry or web series. So yes, it's in the pipeline, and I’ll make it through really soon.

Any upcoming projects or future plans you wish to talk about?

There are a few things on my plate, but good things take time. With that, I will say you can look forward to great things coming ahead.

Good luck, Mridul!