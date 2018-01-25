I’m not comfortable wearing short dresses, says Saanvi Talwar on playing a prostitute

Mumbai, 25 January, 2018 Daring to experiment with characters is a fad among the current lot of actors and TV actress, Saanvi Talwar is the latest to join the bandwagon of attempting audacious roles. In an episodic of MTV’s Love On The Run, the Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum fame will play the role of a prostitute.

The narrative will revolve around a love story between a prostitute and a police officer played by Shehzad Khan.

Saanvi, who made her debut with Star Plus’ Arjun spoke to TellyChakkar exclusively giving out details about her character. Talwar will play Mukti, a simple and docile girl who under certain circumstances got involved in prostitution.

Elaborating on the same, Saanvi said, “It’s a grey shaded character and honestly, it’s very challenging to play such difficult characters.” The actress has made sure that her portrayal is sensitive enough to not hurt anyone. “The credit for that goes to my director. We’ve made sure that nothing is shown in the negative light,” she revealed.

The actress also shared that she didn’t get any time to prep for the character. “Episodics don’t give you time for prepping. One day you get selected and the other day you are on the sets.”

While talking about her look, Saanvi averred, “I’m not comfortable wearing short dresses. But I had to wear one for this show.”

The ‘adakaara’ as her Instagram bio says, started her career with a bang. After playing major characters in big shows, Saanvi is now limiting herself to just episodics. “I need a break from daily soaps for now. Even if I do, I’ll need something ‘hatke’. I want to get into films. Currently, I’m working on my portfolio. Till then I’ll stick to episodic roles,” Saanvi concludes.

Well, let’s wait and see how Saanvi’s portrayal turns out to be. Until then, stay glued to TellyChakkar for more updates and gossips.