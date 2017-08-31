Actor Puru Chibber, who is seen in filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's TV show "Naamkarann", says whatever he has achieved in his life, he owes it to his mother and popular actress Vibha Chibber.



"Since childhood, I have always been a mumma's boy. My mother is the one who helps me in taking my personal and professional decisions. She has given me everything with time. Today whatever I am and whatever I own is only because of her. I have learned acting from her as well. Having said that, I am not as brilliant and talented as her, she is my lifeline," Puru said in a statement.



Puru has previously appeared in shows like "Khotey Sikkey", "Pavitra Rishta", "Beintehaa" and "Adaalat".



"Naamkarann" is aired on Star Plus.



Besides that, Puru will also be seen sharing screen space with actor Sanjay Dutt in upcoming Bollywood movie "Bhoomi".



Directed by Omung Kumar, "Bhoomi" also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharad Kelkar and Sidhant Gupta, and is slated for release on September 22.