I relate to Naira in many ways: Shivangi Joshi

Dreams do come true! And Shivangi Joshi is definitely one of them who can vouch the saying.

After making her debut in a minuscule role in Beintehaa, she bagged the lead role in Begusarai and there was no looking back for her post that.

When the show wrapped up, Shivangi bagged Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and became a star overnight.

With immense fan following and love coming from all quarters, the lovely actress shared a page from her ‘Naira’ life.

Having become a nationwide sensation, Shivangi said she never knew the character would become so popular. “When I joined Yeh Rishta... and got to know that I will be playing Naira, I was so nervous. Ashnoor Kaur, who played the young Naira, was so good and thus I promised myself to work harder so that people accept me whole heartedly. But never in my dreams did I think that my character will become so popular.”

Talking about how she relates with her character, the actress quipped, “Yes, I relate to Naira in many ways. Similar to Naira, I am also very chirpy and bubbly. Also like Naira, I too support women empowerment and am very close to my family.”

Being busy with shoots, Shivangi said that she hardly gets time to unwind but does take time to enjoy her hobbies. “I love dancing and am also a good painter. Not many would know, I also love riding bikes.”

And lastly mentioning how much she enjoyed in Bikaner during the ‘wedding sequence’, the cute girl stated, “It was my first visit to Rajasthan. And the entire setup gave me a feel of a princess. I really had a gala time in Bikaner.”

Wish you great luck Shivangi!!