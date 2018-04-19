I see myself as Akshay Kumar's heroine one day : Divyanka Tripathi

MUMBAI: Ruling the roost on television for almost a decade now, Divyanka Tripathi stands tall & famous as the highest followed television actress.



Chasing her dreams Divyanka came to Mumbai from Bhopal & went to become famous right with her first show Banu Main Teri Dulhan & currently committed to her show YHM for the last 4 years.



While most TV actors turn to Bollywood to try their luck, we ask Divyanka about her silver screen dream & she quips, 'I have been offered quite a few films, but they came to me while I was already working on television. When the show's doing pretty well, I would rather not make an impulsive choice as television has given lot more than I ever asked & I'm grateful. It has to be something substantial & worth taking a risk.'

Divyanka further shares about the hero she would like to romance on-screen, 'Of course if I get a breakthrough, I don't want to do only glamorous roles, role has to be meaty, needs to challenge me, I have killed a crocodile in my show (laughs) so you know the role needs to excite me & make me nervous then it's worth it. I see myself as Akshay Kumar's heroine one day. I have loved all his films & he compliments every actress he's worked with.'