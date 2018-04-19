Home > Tv > Tv News
News

I see myself as Akshay Kumar's heroine one day : Divyanka Tripathi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Apr 2018 02:12 PM

MUMBAI: Ruling the roost on television for almost a decade now, Divyanka Tripathi stands tall & famous as the highest followed television actress.

Chasing her dreams Divyanka came to Mumbai from Bhopal & went to become famous right with her first show Banu Main Teri Dulhan & currently committed to her show YHM for the last 4 years.

While most TV actors turn to Bollywood to try their luck, we ask Divyanka about her silver screen dream & she quips, 'I have been offered quite a few films, but they came to me while I was already working on television. When the show's doing pretty well, I would rather not make an impulsive choice as television has given lot more than I ever asked & I'm grateful. It has to be something substantial & worth taking a risk.'

What do you think of Divyanka Tripathi?



Divyanka further shares about the hero she would like to romance on-screen, 'Of course if I get a breakthrough, I don't want to do only glamorous roles, role has to be meaty, needs to challenge me, I have killed a crocodile in my show (laughs) so you know the role needs to excite me & make me nervous then it's worth it. I see myself as Akshay Kumar's heroine one day. I have loved all his films & he compliments every actress he's worked with.'

Tags > Divyanka Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, Banu main teri Dulhan, YHM, Star Plus, A Flying Jatt,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs attend Poonam Dhillion's birthday bash

Celebs attend Poonam Dhillion's birthday bash
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani

poll

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days