Choreographer-Director Remo D’Souza is a name that is synonymous with perfection and diligence. The talented dancer is currently seen in Star Plus’ super hit dancing reality show Dance Plus 3. Besides this, the ace choreographer will soon be seen judging another non-scripted dance show on the same channel. Dance Champions will be an innovative concept where the winners and runner ups of different reality shows will be pitted against each other for the title. The dance series will have two teams comprising of 4 Champions (winners) and 8 Challengers (runner-ups). D’Souza is not just judging but is also creatively involved with the dancing series.

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar.com D’Souza got candid and spoke at length about his life, work and much more. Excerpts:

I have never put so much hard work that I’ll be putting in Race 3

In the course of time, the entertainment industry has seen a drastic change in terms of content. Films with superstars are doing poorly at the Box Office while smaller movies with crisp content are termed successful. Remo will soon be directing the third part of Race with Salman Khan. Talking as a filmmaker Remo stated, “I can’t keep it in my mind that since I have a hit franchise and a superstar the film will be successful. In fact I have to work even harder than I did in ABCD. Now, with this film the responsibility and expectations have increased. People will have it in their head – ‘he has worked with debutants now let’s see what he can do with a big star.’ I’ll be keeping a very strict eye on this film, I’ll put in a lot of hard work, something I haven’t done that for any of my films earlier.”

Don’t want anyone’s comments to wash off my hard work

Hindi film industry is at its peak of sensationalism currently. With celebrities coming out in open and cleaning their dirty laundry, Remo is someone who has stayed away from controversies in his entire career. The serene gentleman has tried hard to indulge in any controversies. He commented, “That’s why I don’t go out for any premiers or party. I rarely attend any success parties; I think I’ve just been to Varun and Tiger’s. I try my best to stay away from controversies. I stay secluded and make sure that the life I’ve made followed by a lot of struggle, isn’t affected. I don’t want anyone’s comment to wash off that hard work. I’m scared of my career and I don’t want to take any risk and go back to where I started from.”

So will the filmmaker cast actors with controversial past? To this he replied, “If I want to cast someone in my film and they have some controversies around them, it’s their problem and not my lookout.”

Trophies doesn’t matter to me, respect does

One keen observation that could be made about the gifted hoofer is that anyone who meets him reckons him as a father figure. The choreographer gets extremely happy when people refer to him as a father figure, says he, “It is an amazing feeling. People from different walks of life come and ask me for suggestions. I try my best to support them. I make sure that whosoever comes to me takes away something and goes.” The director’s office has a shelf filled with trophies on all its walls. However, the admiration makes him happier. He answered, “There are only a few trophies that I actually believe in. We all know how one gets them. Trophies don’t matter to me, respect does.”

The reality series will see Remo as the super judge along with big celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff and such coming as Celebrity Judges every week. Raghav Juyal will be the host of the reality program.