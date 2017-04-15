I thought Yam would be a tough character to play: Devish Ahuja

Young talented Devish Ahuja, who is currently seen as Yam on Colors’ popular mythological drama Shani (Swastik Productions), is winning appreciations for his work on the show.

It’s Devish’s third show with Swastik Productions after Mahabharat and Bandhan and he is putting a lot of effort to justify the role of Yam under the guidance of his producer Siddharth Kumar Tiwary and seniors.

In a candid conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Devish told us, “Shani is a very good show and my experience has been great so far and the credit goes to Siddharth sir. Initially, I was tensed as I thought Yam would be a tough character to play but I have learnt a lot from Siddharth sir and Amol sir (creative director). Amol sir used to teach me a lot with the script like how to carry the right attitude.”

“I had to work upon myself to get fit for the role. I had to exercise a lot to shed a few kilos. I grew my hair and followed a proper diet which included green vegetables, pulses and fruits that my Mom used to give me,” added Devish.

We also asked the actor about his bonding with everyone on the sets. He shared, “People on set are very good. Whenever we are free, we pass our time by indulging in various activities. We play with Kartikey’s Drone and also make Dubsmash and funny videos. Salil (Ankola) sir, Juhi (Parmar) mam, Kunal (Bakshi) bhaiya…all are very good people. It’s nice to work with them. No one has any attitude on sets. We all share a very good bond.”

Carrying forward our conversation, Devish also revealed about his long term goals. He said, “I just took my board exams, on so I haven’t been on set for quite a long time. I used to study on set and my Mom used to help me with the studies. Further, I am planning to study BMM and continue with acting.”

Good luck, Devish.