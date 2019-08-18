I understand Telugu well after working in the South: Avika Gor

MUMBAI: Popular television actress Avika Gor, who tasted success in Hindi soaps, says that working in Telugu films regularly now lets her understand the language, so much so that she does not need a translator to understand her scripts.



The "Balika Vadhu" famed child actress is now 22 years, and she has been acting in Telugu and Kannada films since 2013. Asked about how she copes with an film industry where the language is so different from Hindi, Avika told IANS: "I have been doing Telugu films for quite some times now and that is why I have started understanding the language. Now I get dialogues and narration in Telugu and I understand the language quite well. I do not need a translator now."



Starting her career in 2008, she has appeared in shows such "Sasural Simar Ka", "Laado: Veerpur Ki Mardani" and several non-fiction shows such as "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 5)", "Box Cricket League (season 2)", and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9".



Her prominent Telugu films include "Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki", "Cinema Choopistha Mava", "Maanja", and "Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada".



On why she is not appearing in any new non-fiction show, Avika said: "Since I am a youngster and fortunately have a strong fan-following, I want to be part of a story that entertains as well as offers a social message -- like ‘Balika Vadhu' and ‘Laado…'. It is the best way to engage people and create awareness."



However, she does not want to stay away from her fans, who love to see her on the small screen. That, she says, is a reason she keeps returning to the Colors TV show, "Khatra Khatra Khatra".



"It is a fun show and it features many of my favourite people including Bharti (Singh), Harsh (Limbachiyaa), Aditya (Narayan) and Gaurav (Dubey). I participate on a game show as ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra' because it lets me stay in touch with my TV audience," she said.



Playing Anandi in "Balika Vadhu" as a child star has had a "larger-than-life" impact. "People still identify me with that show and the character, so I have to choose my next TV assignment very wisely and not just for the sake of visibility," said the actress who travelled to the Attari-Wagah border and played games for the "Khatra Khatra Khatra" episodes with the Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers.





Source: IANS