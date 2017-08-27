Tellychakkar.com recently broke the news of Shama Sikander bringing her biopic on screen for the viewers.

We got in touch with the sultry beauty, who is currently blazing the social media, courtesy her hot pictures. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, the beautiful Shama unraveled everything about her mystic personality and past.

Sikander raised eyebrows with her sensational short films Sexaholic and Maaya both unconventional and path breaking. Both the films were based on taboo topics which no actor has ever dared to be vocal about. On this she spoke, “You want to explore new things after a point in life. I just follow my heart. Plus every film that I did had a message. People need to accept things, just because you don’t like something doesn’t mean that they don’t exist. Every individual is different. If you are not accepting people you are insulting the God”

Post her depression phase, Shama as if has been remolded completely. Her refreshing look and mind-set after going through the hard-phase have been loved and appreciated. “I was into depression so every small thing was affecting me. I was rebellious since my childhood. So I had to stay alive. The only way I survived it was because I started looking into deep. I could hear God, which was nothing but my inner self. There was a constant fight with the world. I wished that I could die. And I did. I’ve died and come back as another person. So that was my past life. I’m a new person now. And that has happened only because I’ve accepted myself,” the lady uttered.

Shama is having the best of her times these days with her boyfriend James Milliron. Take his name and there’s an instinctive blush on her face and a smile. “He is the source of my life; he’s everything that I must need.”