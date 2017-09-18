Kya Haal Mr. Paanchaal has hit the right chords with the audience. The show has been the most watched series on the channel. Despite, its controversial content of a man getting married to five wives the daily has fared well.

The leading man who plays the titular role in the sitcom has been getting rave reviews for his work. Maninder spoke to TellyChakkar.com exclusively on his new show.

“It’s great. The response has been good; I’m hearing lots of positive words. I’ve been getting calls from the fraternity. The channel sent a cake for us to celebrate,” the lad said.

Maninder has been part of some serious work in the past. He received critical acclaim for his lead role in the suspense thriller television show 2612 as Randeep Rathore and reprised the same role in the next season titled as 2613.

Talking about his shift in genre, Maninder quipped, “I’ve done serious roles. People liked my intense face, but now I’m getting reviews were everyone likes my timing.”

In the Optymistix production, the lead character gets married to five different wives. The dimpled guy is pretty sorted in life and knows how to draw a line between reel and real, quips he, “honestly, it’s a fictional show. Practically in reality, it is not possible. It is not healthy to have more than one girlfriend.”

So has the guy himself double dated?

He laughingly said, “I’ve not been lucky to date five girls. I’m a very reserved and committed guy. One good friend is enough; you don’t need that many partners.”

We asked him what Maninder will do if something of the same line happens with him in reality, “I’ll do exactly the same, my character is doing. I don’t think so there’s any other option,” he smirked.

Well, surely Maninder has some great advice for people who are excited about double dating.