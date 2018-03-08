Home > Tv > Tv News
I want to explore the fiction space as a romantic or action hero: Siddharth Nigam

Mumbai: Tellychakkar.com was the first one to bring to its readers that Siddharth Nigam has bagged a new project in the form of a music album.

The Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat (Colors) actor was last seen in Chandra Nandini (Balaji Telefilms) on Star Plus and was on a brief break looking at a better career opportunity until the music album came his way.

Siddharth shot for the album in Dehradhun, Uttarakhand, in the beginning of 2018 with debutant singer, Shyamoli Sanghi, an NRI from Stanford in the US. Shyamoli was keen on having Siddharth on board as she believes that the two would share a brilliant on-screen chemistry.

So, all those fans who have been waiting to watch Siddharth once again, here’s the first single out of the three part romantic series:

Siddharth exclaimed, “I really enjoyed myself while shooting for this video. I am receiving a good response so I would like to thank all my well wishers for supporting me throughout. Being an actor, it is my duty to justify each role I take up. I have done two mythology shows on television and I would love to explore the fiction space now as a romantic or action hero.”

He further added, “ I love accepting challenges and one thing whioch i have aleays told all my fans is that be different, be dedicated, be the one and only and believe that you can achieve the goal you have set your mind onto. I also want to inform my fans that I will soon be back on television soon and will let you all know as and when it happens.”

