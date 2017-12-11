Hot Downloads

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Navina Bole would like to get naughty with Nakuul Mehta

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?

Do you think Priyank is at fault with his failed relationship with Divya?
Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?

Are you happy with Rohan Gandotra replacing Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak?
“I want my daughter to grow up to be just like Arshiya” - Kinshuk Mahajan

 Zee TV’s popular fiction drama, Bhootu has captured the attention of television audiences with its interesting plot and endearing characters. We have seen the show’s lead actors share a sweet bond on-screen, but what’s more interesting is the camaraderie that they share off-screen.

Although Kinshuk Mahajan entered the show a while ago as one of the  lead actors, he has developed an adorable bond with his little co-star Pihu aka Arshiya Mukherjee. He claims that Arshiya is his favourite co-star who he shares a very unique and special bond with. The duo is often seen spending time with each other on sets in between shots.  

Arshiya makes it a point to run to Kinshuk’s vanity every morning to meet him and give him a warm hug. Moreover, they binge on some yummy food together, while they wait for the shot to be set up. Talking about their relationship Kinshuk said, “I genuinely love shooting with Arshiya. She is a very talented and extremely loveable child. 

This year I was blessed with a daughter of my own and I wish she grows up to be just like Arshiya. She is very talented, mature beyond her years and loved by all on the sets.

