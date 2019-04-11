I want to play a negative role on TV: Kundali Bhagya actress Sanjana Phadke

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film or show a new lease of credibility, and are as, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present you with some of the most significant Indian television, Bollywood, and web actors who we hope eventually get their due in the future.



TV actress Sanjana Phadke has had a flying career in television. The actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for many years now and has proved her mettle in a list of shows.



Describing her journey in the industry, she shared, ‘Well, currently, I am playing pivotal roles in two popular shows: Pyaar Ke Papad on Star Bharat and Kundali Bhagya on Zee TV. In Pyaar Ke Papad, I play a very simple role, whereas in Kundali Bhagya, I portray a glamorous one. Both the characters and looks are poles apart. However, I started my career way back in 1994 when the only channel that viewers could watch was Doordarshan. From Jai Hanuman on DD and playing the lead in Zee TV’s Karavas to being a part of Zee TV’s Parivartan, I have got the opportunity to play varied roles on TV.



However, I took 15 years of break in which I completed my studies, got married, and later got busy with family. But my friends and relatives kept telling me to get back to acting. Hence, I got back to acting by doing episodics. I could not spend my entire day shooting as I have a family to take care of. The moment things started getting into place, I took up full-fledged roles and bagged Colors’ Madhubala and Mere Angne Mein on Star Plus.”



When asked about the kind of roles she would like to experiment with in the near future, she shared, Although I have got the chance to play varied roles, I am still waiting to play an out-and-out negative role on TV. And I think I will do justice to a negative character.’



Keep up the good work, Sanjana!