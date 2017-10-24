Among a host of shows on Sony TV, Beyhadh has been on the forefront when it comes to entertaining its avid viewers. The psychosis that Jennifer Winget brings to the screens is magnificent and it could not have been better if we did not have strong protagonists to fight her evil in the form of Saanjh and Arjun (Aneri Vajani and Kushal Tandon).

The news of Beyhadh going off-air soon does bring in much sorrow and adding more weep and wail to the story is the news of the cast shooting their for last episode yesterday. Kavita Ghai who portrays the role of Maya’s mother, Jhanvi Mehrotra took to Instagram to share how the cast especially Aneri and Kushal are darlings and Beyhadh is one of the best seriels she has acted in so far.

Kavita averred, “Well, I am just 3 years old in this industry and Beyhadh has truly been a learning experience. Jennifer, Kushal, Aneri and infact all the actors are lovely souls. From my character, I have learnt how one can portray so much even when bound to a wheelchair. My journey on this show has been phenomenal! I have played a loving mother to a scared being to a flaunting an angry personality. It was a finite series and I am happy that the show which began with such grace will end beautifully.”

Talking about her future plans, she shared, “I have recently completed a film as well and I will now take off on a 2 month vacation. I am still getting offers. After my break, I am keen on coming back with a show but in a negative role as I feel I will have more shades to flaunt.”

Good-luck Kavita!