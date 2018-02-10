I was having a nervous breakdown: Mouni Roy on sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai: Vivacious, talented and drop-dead gorgeous – if there’s one personality who could be synonymous with all of these adjectives it has to be TV superstar Mouni Roy. The Naagin fame actress, is currently not just slaying the Indian television but the Hindi film industry as well. Her millions of followers on social media are the validation of her immense craze amongst the masses across the world. Mouni, 32, will soon begin her second innings in the film industry. Recently, a teaser of her upcoming movie 'Gold' left her admirers excited for its release.

Not just this, there are more things happening in the Bong beauty's life. Her once co-star and close friend, Mohit Raina's highly anticipated show 21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897 is all set to launch on the newly launched GEC Discovery JEET.

In a candid chat with TellyChakkar, Mouni spoke about the historical show, her upcoming movie, 3rd edition of Naagin, her knack for reading and much more.

Excerpts below

On Mohit’s show 21 Sarfarosh

Mohit Raina and Mouni Roy sparked together in their previous show Devo Ke Dev Mahadev (2011). The mythological drama gave the TV industry a duo with exemplary chemistry. On the occasion of Raina’s upcoming show’s release, which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, Mouni has only great things to say. “It's one of it's kind. After such long time a show like this is made on TV with such precision,” the pretty actress, who finds the show “a complete package” shared. She further added, “What I loved about it is, that you can’t make out the difference between the real location and chroma.”

Talking about her close friend’s performance she said, “It is Mohit’s finest performance. I'm envious of him for his impeccable Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi.”

Only good work irrespective of the medium

Since the actress is all set to start her new innings, speculations were rife that she might be missing from the television space. On asking her if she would like to do a TV series just like Mohit’s historical drama, she revealed that she takes life as it comes. “I honestly don't plan things. I can't say if I want to do this or that. My life is never planned, I like it to surprise me.” She continued, “I want to do good characters, I want to do challenging roles. But, a lot of it is your hard work, your destiny and your luck.” After brief pause she added, “If something comes by, I would love to do it. Irrespective of the medium! Considering how much time I have in my hand. You can't plan things, I hate talking hypothetical stuffs.”

“I will miss being a part of Naagin 3”

Mouni rose to heights of success post her stint as the mythical creature in the Naagin series. However, in the 3rd edition of the fantasy drama, the prepossessing thespian will be missing. “I'm very excited about it. I've heard some story of it and I know it will do well,” the lady explained. Talking about the brain behind Naagin and many other revolutionary shows on TV, Mouni said, “Ekta Ma'am is brilliant. She knows that pulse of the audience and what they like. I strongly believe that the story and the writing makes an actor and it’s not the other way round.” She also disclosed that in earlier seasons, whenever she felt like “where this is going” she had the trust on Ekta Kapoor, “that she'll make it alright.”

Ask her if she will miss being part of the series quickly comes her revert, “Of course I would.” She continued, “I feel so bad that I'm not a part of it. When you've been associated with something since it’s inception and then you decide to not to do it, then it feels bad. Nonetheless, I feel it's a brilliant opportunity for the entire new team.”

What do you thik of Mouni Roy?

“I was having a nervous breakdown”

The actress, who started her craeer with the iconic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is all set to kickstart her new journey in the movie industry. Her film Gold with Akshay Kumar will be releasing on 15, August, and meanwhile she’ll soon head to Bulgaria to shoot her next. The lady’s upcoming project Brahmastra, is a dream role for any actress, with a stellar cast comprising of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Ask her about sharing screen space with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, she quipped, “Oh, my God! I was having a nervous breakdown since yesterday. But now nothing much is left to do.” On inquiring how she is prepping to face the Shahenshah, she said, “No preparation is enough to face him. So, let's see (what happens) when the moment comes up. I think I'll be able to talk about it after the film completes.” Mouni is playing the main antagonist in the superhero film.

A big NO to depressing books

Loyal fans of the actor cum dancer will know that she is an avid reader. Her love and compassion for books cannot be described easily. “I love classics,” she said. Mouni is currently re-reading Harry Potter series and Laini Taylor’s Stranger The Dreamer. In an earlier interview, the actress opened up about her dislike towards sad stories. To this she replied, “I like Shakespearen classics, I like tragedy, but I don't like depressing books.There's so much stress in life already. I used to read a lot but now I don’t think I can read them.”