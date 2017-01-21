Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which BREAKUP in 2016 'shocked' you the most?

Which BREAKUP in 2016 'shocked' you the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

I was a shy girl as a child: Bhavna Chauhan

By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jan 2017 10:08 AM

Enchanting beauty Bhavna Chauhan, who was last seen in &TV’s Razia Sultan, says that she never had a crush in her childhood days.

“I was a very shy type of a girl and studious too in my school. I was a nerd during my childhood days. None of the boys used to hit on me as I was a tomboy. Boys like girls who are a pretty face with make-up and girlish. I was not in that category.”

The actress will be seen in the upcoming episode of Zing’s Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, wherein she will be playing a young teenage girl and will fall in love with her childhood friend. 

Talking about the new role, she said, “It was an amazing experience as I relived my childhood. I rode bicycles and also fell. Luckily, I have not injured myself.”

Bhavna has previously played character roles in films like Jai Ho and Hasee Toh Phasee.

Tags > shy girl, child, Bhavna Chauhan, childhood memories, TV actress, &TV, Razia Sultan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top