I was a shy girl as a child: Bhavna Chauhan

Enchanting beauty Bhavna Chauhan, who was last seen in &TV’s Razia Sultan, says that she never had a crush in her childhood days.

“I was a very shy type of a girl and studious too in my school. I was a nerd during my childhood days. None of the boys used to hit on me as I was a tomboy. Boys like girls who are a pretty face with make-up and girlish. I was not in that category.”

The actress will be seen in the upcoming episode of Zing’s Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, wherein she will be playing a young teenage girl and will fall in love with her childhood friend.

Talking about the new role, she said, “It was an amazing experience as I relived my childhood. I rode bicycles and also fell. Luckily, I have not injured myself.”

Bhavna has previously played character roles in films like Jai Ho and Hasee Toh Phasee.