I was spellbound by Dev’s performance in Zulfiqar: Rukmini Maitra

Leggy lass Rukmini Maitra, who is making her film debut with Raj Chakraborty’s Champ opposite Dev, says that she was spellbound by Dev’s performance in Srijit Mukherji’s Zulfiqar.

“Dev is a fantastic actor. I saw him last in Zulfiqar and I was spellbound by his performance,” Rukmini said to Tellychakkar.com.

The model-cum-actress also said that she is really looking forward to the release of her film.

She quipped, “I am super excited about Champ. I think Dev has been elevated as an actor by leaps and bounds. And it’s not only Dev, it’s about every actor on board (for Champ). Be it Chiranjeet (Chakraborty), Laboni (Sarkar), Priyanka (Sarkar), everyone is at top of their game. And me being a new comer….you know it’s my very first film which I never wanted to do.”

For the uninitiated, actors Chiranjeet, Laboni, and Priyanka are playing key roles in Champ.

The pretty lady will be the romantic interest of Dev in Champ and their chemistry is the talk of the town. When asked about her take on it, she shared, “It’s not only about being the romantic interest. I think in today’s time, anyone who you choose to spend your life with is not just the romantic interest. It’s all about the support you lend to the person. I think that is what I reflect and depict on screen. I think that is something people will want to see because that is more real.”

“Romance is temporary, love is something which is eternal. And love comes with responsibility and the will to support each other during the tough times,” signed off the actress.

Well said, Rukmini!