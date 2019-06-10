News

I will have to deal with the trolls who want to see Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta: Sanjivani actor Namit Khanna

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jun 2019 05:52 PM

MUMBAI: Namit Khanna has carved a niche for himself. He has been part of a couple of shows such as Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai and Twisted. Now, he will be seen playing the lead role in Star Plus' upcoming show, Sanjivani.  

Produced by Siddharth Malhotra’s banner Alchemy Films, the series is the remake of Sanjivani: A Medical Boon which aired on Star Plus in the year 2002. Later, Dill Mill Gaye, a sequel to the show aired from 2007 to 2010. The upcoming show will star Namit opposite Ishqbaaaz fame Surbhi Chandna.

Now, readers know how much fans loved Surbhi’s pairing with Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaaz. Many even wanted the duo to star in Sanjivani 2. So, when Namit was asked by an entertainment portal about social media trolling as fans wanted them to star in the show, he said that he may have to deal with it as everybody has the right to say what they want, but he will choose to concentrate on giving his best.

Speaking about the show, Namit said how he personally likes the drama unfolding in a hospital. He also mentioned that they offer a break from the normal TV template. 

Are you excited to see Namit Khanna and Surbhi Chandna in Sanjivani 2? Hit the comment section below.  

past seven days