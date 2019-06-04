I will not jump into multiple things and be overambitious: Rubina Dilaik

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is currently winning hearts by playing the role of Soumya in the series Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress revealed that she is not participating in Nach Baliye as her prime focus is her ongoing soap.

Nach Baliye is retuning with its ninth season and there have been reports that Rubina might participate in the show along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. However, in an interview with Pinkvilla, she said that she is not participating in the show. When she was asked about her next project after Shakti she said that Shakti is her prime focus and she believes in one vision, meaning whatever she does right now is what she is going to do and as an actor, she tries to dig potential where she is. “I do not like to divert my attention by doing 10 things and not being able to achieve that optimum level of satisfaction. I would put my heart and soul to one thing, see as a creative person what new I can bring about and that purely depends upon the way I look at things at a personal level. It's simple; I see growth where I am so I will not jump into multiple things and be overambitious,” said the actress.

When she was asked about reports about their participation in Nach Baliye, she said to the portal that she does not believe in spreading out and not being able to achieve. She said that she would love to do it if she is not doing any mainstream show because her first commitment is her show and it takes away good 15-16 hours out of her day, and she would not do anything half-heartedly to grab some instant fame because that wouldn't give her the satisfaction.

“If I do it, I will give my best and devote good eight hours in rehearsal which is practically not possible with the show and I don't like to trade my commitments,” she added.