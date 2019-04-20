I wish to become a mother, but I am scared of labour pain: Riya Sen

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Riya Sen is considered one of the hottest and boldest divas in Indian showbiz. The actress is doing really well in Bengali cinema.

Riya is the daughter of famous Bollywood actress Moon Moon Sen and is seen in ZEE5’s newly launched web-series Poison.

At the recently held launch of the web-show, Riya spoke about Poison, her married life, reality shows, and more. Read on!

Poison should be watched for its direction

Poison should be watched for the way it’s been shot and executed. Every series that is launched is different; so is Poison. The series is very gripping and will make you want to see more. Moreover, it has a very good star cast, and everyone has done a great job.

I look forward to doing more web-series in the near future

Well, OTT platforms are the present and the future. Along with the makers, even actors are given the opportunity and liberty to play diverse roles. Along with Poison, I am already doing web-series Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bengali sex comedy series Mix Matched. So yes, I look forward to doing more web-series in the near future.

I am finally getting good roles to play

Finally, I am getting good roles to play. When I looked back at my previous work, I got so critical that I learned to better myself. I know that I now have the confidence to play any role to the T.

I am not bold but very shy as a person

I do feel happy when I am called bold and sexy, because people really want that tag. But I always wonder what is bold about me. In fact, I am not bold but very shy as a person. I would think twice even before wearing a bikini.

I will never participate in reality shows

I have been offered a list of reality shows, but one thing is for sure: I will never take up reality shows. My name has been dragged into every reality show, but I am completely against that concept. I am an actress, and I am here to do good work.

Married life is going very well

Married life is going very well. My husband is very intelligent and broadminded. He in fact makes me believe that people like you for who you are. His advice has helped me take decisions in my career. This same kind of push my father gave to my mom, so he is quite a bit like my dad.

I wish to become a mother, but I am scared by the thought of labour pain

I wish to become a mother, but I am scared by the thought of labour pain. We are enjoying life, but we both want to have kids. We both are tied up with work, so it will happen but not right now.