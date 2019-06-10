News

I won't use Botox: Mini Mathur hits back at troll

10 Jun 2019 07:15 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Mini Mathur gave a befitting reply to a social media troll, who asked her to consider getting botox done.

The troll commented on Mini's web show "Mind The Malhotras", which is out on Amazon Prime Video.

"Story of every couple! 'Mind The Malhotras' in Prime Video knocks it out of the park. Great series, total humor. Kudos to Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, Denzil Smith... PS: Ms. Mathur, it's botox time."

Mini replied: "Thank you...and no. I will not use botox. It's time the world got comfortable with the fact that women age, their talent does not. Be happy that feisty lead roles are being written for women in their 40s. Would you have rather a 20-year-old playing a 40-year-old Shefali."

Based on Israeli comedy "La Famiglia", "Mind The Malhotras" follows the lives of a perfectly normal suburban family with many reasons to be happy, and even more reasons to go for therapy.

Source: IANS

Tags > Mind The Malhotras, Cyrus Sahukar, Denzil Smith, Great series, Amazon Prime Video, getting botox done, TellyChakkar,

